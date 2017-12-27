Menu
Reese Witherspoon's ex Ryan Phillippe shows he's back on his feet in a sizzling holiday pic
Mark Hamill is remembering his “Star Wars” co-star and dear friend one year after her untimely death.

On Wednesday morning, the actor took to Twitter with a touching tribute to the late Carrie Fisher.


“No one’s ever really gone… #AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever,” he wrote alongside a series of photos, including an illustration of Fisher in a saintly style, flipping the bird and holding her beloved dog, Gary.

Earlier this month, Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd also shared a tribute to her mother.

“ℹ️ ♏️ℹ️💲💲 ✌🏼🅾️⛎ [I miss you],” she wrote on Dec. 15.

ℹ️ ♏️ℹ️💲💲 ✌🏼🅾️⛎

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on

In September, Lourd opened up about moving on after losing her mother.

“Yeah, it’s completely surreal. There’s no way to really explain it,” she told Ellen DeGeneres at the time. “It’s so hard to talk about. I don’t know, if I say that I’m doing good, I’m too happy. And if I say that I’m not doing good, then I’m a mess. So it’s really hard to know what to say about it, because it is just so surreal and impossible to deal with.”

Fisher died one year ago after suffering a heart attack on a plane from London to Los Angeles. Following her death, investigators found traces of cocaine, heroin and ecstasy in her system.

Her cause of death was later ruled as complications sleep apnea and a combination of other factors.

Mark Hamill posted a touching tribute to Carrie Fisher a year after her sudden death Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
