The latest installment in the billion dollar Star Wars franchise dropped into theaters Friday and “Luke Skywalker” is not here for anyone giving out spoilers already.





Mark Hamill tweeted in the wee hours of Dec. 15 warning fans not to “ruin it for others.”

He wrote, “Not exactly known for their expert marksmanship -for once these Stormtroopers are RIGHT ON TARGET! How long can the secrets of #TheLastJedi REMAIN a mystery? I’m counting on you #UPFs to not ruin it for others-Enjoy the show & #MayTheSpoilersRemainInYou! #Shhh.”

Not exactly known for their expert marksmanship-for once these Stormtroopers are RIGHT ON TARGET! How long can the secrets of #TheLastJedi REMAIN a mystery? I'm counting on you #UPFs to not ruin it for others-Enjoy the show & #MayTheSpoilersRemainInYou! #Shhh pic.twitter.com/37ByDHDwh9 — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 15, 2017

Hours later, the veteran actor took his irritation to those “loose lips” to the next level — he began blocking people. He tweeted, “Did you know you can’t block someone unless you’re following them? I didn’t. Then I saw a tweet ruining the ending of #TheLastJedi so I followed him momentarily just long enough to BLOCK him.”

#FunFact: Did you know you can't block someone unless you're following them? I didn't.Then I saw a tweet ruining the ending of #TheLastJedi so I followed him momentarily just long enough to BLOCK him.😠😜 #KeepTheSecretsOfVIII #BlockingAholesAgain #Shhhhhh pic.twitter.com/HgkIGnqtaq — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 15, 2017

With nearly universally positive reviews, it’s clear why fans have been flocking to theaters since Thursday to check out the most recent of the ten films in the “Star Wars” universe. It’s no wonder, then, that some are excited to discuss it, but most others agree with Hamill — the film shouldn’t be ruined for others.

One fan tweeted, “I just watched it. It’s too good to spoil,” while another thanked Hamill “for another amazing movie,” adding “#nospoilers.”

I just watched it. It's too good to spoil. — Ryan (@laggedout_) December 15, 2017

Oh hai, Mark. Thanks for another amazing movie. #nospoilers — Jeff Braddock (@Braddock512) December 15, 2017

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was the last film actress Carrie Fisher before her sudden death last year on December 27. The daughter of Debbie Reynolds — who passed mere hours after her daughter — played Prince Leia. Hamill recently shared his memories of Fisher while they filmed together as youth.

“I wasn’t her best friend – she had so many friends and I’d go to parties with her and I would be the only one there I’d never heard of,” he said. “But there was a comfort level that we’d achieved because she knew I wasn’t ever angling for a favor or trying to get her to introduce me to this agent or this director. We became like real siblings over the years.”

Fisher is greatly missed by Hamill and fans alike.

“Gosh darn it, I still think of her in the present tense, you know?” he said.