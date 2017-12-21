Menu
One of Larry Nassar's alleged victims came forward with more shocking accusations against Team USA
Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner will never forget Dec. 20.

The “Married at First Sight” couple lost their baby boy, Johnathan Edward, to a miscarriage at four months, and this year, they shared a heartbreaking tribute to the son they lost. His due date was Dec. 20, 2016.


We’ve been MIA on social media today – Spent the whole day thinking of this little guy.💙 I imagine him up in heaven bouncing on clouds curled up in his Grandma Dot’s arms.👼🏼,” Otis wrote alongside the black and white photo of the couple with their son. “Today he would have been one year old if he had ever made it to his due date…tomorrow we are buying a little one year old boy named Dylan Christmas presents in honor of our little boy Johnathan Edward. …looking at Henley makes me wonder what he would have been like. Can’t wait to meet in heaven again one day.🙏🏻 #neverforget #babyboy #pregnancyloss #awareness.”

In August, the couple welcomed their rainbow baby, Henley Grace Hehner, and recently shared a sweet family photo to promote their spin-off, “Married At First Sight: Jamie And Doug Plus One.”

[S]o thankful for my little family & to relive @henleygracehehner being born was simply magical.✨ The beginning was really hard to watch though… tomorrow Johnathan would have turned one year old. We plan on spending the day honoring our little angel in heaven.👼🏼💙,” Otis wrote after watching the premiere.

Baby Henley also met Santa Claus for the first time this year, and it seems that Otis might be on the Naughty List for 2017. Santa definitely gave her the side eye!

Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
