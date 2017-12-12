As his 75-year-old father battles cancer, actor Matt Damon is asking fans for prayers.

“It’s been a slow, unfolding, my dad’s sick, so that’s been a process we’re going through,” the actor told Extra. “We’ll take any prayers you got, so throw ’em up there.”





Damon’s father Kent, has been battling multiple myeloma since 2011 when it was publicly revealed that he was in remission from the rare blood disease.

At the time, Damon told local Boston news outlet WCVB that his father would fight the incurable disease “to a standstill.”

Back in October, Damon missed his opportunity to accept the Stanley Kubrick Award for Excellence in Film at the Britannia Awards due to his father’s illness, which was referred to as a “family emergency” at the time.

According to E! News, actress Kate Mara stepped in and accepted the award on his behalf, informing the crowd of Damon traveling back to Boston the same evening:

“As much as we wish he was here with us, we know family comes first,” Mara said. “So our thoughts are with you, Matt and much love from your friends here in L.A.”

Damon also shared a videotaped message and apologized for his absence:

“Hello and thank you to everyone at BAFTA,” he said in the recorded statement. “I found out about this award six months ago, and I was just so incredibly honored to receive it, and I was really looking forward to tonight. Unfortunately, I had to go back to Boston for a family emergency. I’m really sorry not to be with you tonight. Thank you for this wonderful honor, and I hope you have a lovely evening. See you soon.”

