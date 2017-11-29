Menu
Matt Lauer Read this Next

Ann Curry's revenge: fans of the beloved anchor say karma has finally come for Matt Lauer
Advertisement

In 2012, the National Enquirer published a story with the following title: “Is It True What They’re Saying About Matt Lauer?”

The crux of the article was an inconceivable rumor that Lauer and his “TODAY” co-host Natalie Morales had engaged in a behind-the-scenes affair. The Enquirer even went so far as to float rumors that Lauer had fathered one of Morales’ children. Within the story, Enquirer staff quoted an anonymous source who said Lauer was trying to get Ann Curry fired — which she was, in 2012 — and that people were itching for Lauer’s skeletons to come out.


RELATED: Matt Lauer’s colleagues were just as shocked as the rest of us when he got fired

“Matt has enemies inside and outside the show’s Studio 1A, and if he’s got this giant skeleton in his closet, there are many who want to see it come out,” the source said, according to the Enquirer.

Fast forward five years; Ann Curry is out of a job, Natalie Morales has moved to Los Angeles, and Matt Lauer has been fired by NBC for what they felt was a credible claim of sexual assault by an employee.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 09: Journalist Matt Lauer (L) and musician Janelle Monae attend NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on April 9, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Rumors of Morales and Lauer’s alleged dalliance have continued to dog both media personalities in the ensuing half-decade. In 2016, amid rumors that Morales moved to Los Angeles to get away from Lauer, the duo released statements denying the affair.

“There is absolutely no truth to this completely absurd story. It is damaging, hurtful and extremely sexist. I have proven myself in all aspects of my job as a news professional and journalist, and am adding to my role, taking on three jobs with ‘Access Hollywood Live’ and ‘Access Hollywood,’ in addition to ‘TODAY.’ This move was dictated by me and my desire to grow in my career,” Morales said. “Any insinuations beyond that are uninformed.”

TODAY — Pictured: (l-r) Natalie Morales, Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer and Al Roker appear on the “Today” show on Monday, March 14, 2016 from Rockefeller Plaza in New York — (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images)

Lauer went on record saying that the stories were “untrue” and that it was “sad that someone would tell lies to harm everyone involved.”

On Wednesday morning, The Daily Beast alleged that the “worst was yet to come” for Lauer.

Perhaps it is.

Douglas Barclay About the author:
Douglas Barclay is a Senior Editor at Rare. Follow him on Twitter @douglabarclay17
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

“I turn into a huge a*****e”: one of America’s favorite actresses has a method for repelling fans in public

“I turn into a huge a*****e”: one of America’s favorite actresses has a method for repelling fans in public

One person from Meghan Markle’s life doesn’t seem very excited about the royal engagement

One person from Meghan Markle’s life doesn’t seem very excited about the royal engagement

Cab driver leaves the scene of an accident and causes more damage

Cab driver leaves the scene of an accident and causes more damage

Donald Trump responded to Matt Lauer’s firing at NBC by putting everyone else there on notice

Donald Trump responded to Matt Lauer’s firing at NBC by putting everyone else there on notice

Ann Curry’s revenge: fans of the beloved anchor say karma has finally come for Matt Lauer
People

Ann Curry’s revenge: fans of the beloved anchor say karma has finally come for Matt Lauer

,
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were adorably goofy and so in love behind the scenes of their big interview
People

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were adorably goofy and so in love behind the scenes of their big interview

,
Rance Howard’s granddaughter shares heart-swelling memory of her beloved grandpa
People

Rance Howard’s granddaughter shares heart-swelling memory of her beloved grandpa

,
Jimmy Fallon recounts fans’ Thanksgiving horror stories that will make you feel better about your family
People

Jimmy Fallon recounts fans’ Thanksgiving horror stories that will make you feel better about your family

,
Advertisement