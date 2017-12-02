The avalanche of sexual harassment accusations against former NBC star Matt Lauer continues to pour in as more women come forward about Lauer’s behavior while they were with him at the network. And now, his actions seem to have another price as rumors have swirled that his wife has left their house and taken the children.





Lauer’s wife, Dutch-born Annette Roque, has reportedly left for the Netherlands and taken Lauer’s children with her. The couple has been married for 19 years, and a source who reportedly lives near the Lauers in the Hamptons, told Page Six, “Annette has taken their two younger kids out of school and is believed to have left the US and gone to her family in her native country.”

The couple has three children, and this is not the first time that Annette has tried to separate herself from Lauer. In 2006, she briefly filed for divorce. In the filing, she claimed that the NBC star showed “extreme anger and hostility” toward her and that he was “controlling.” Another source apparently told Page Six that Annette pulled the divorce filing after a $5 million post-nuptial agreement from Lauer. The unnamed informant claimed, “Matt needed to stay in the marriage to keep his reputation as America’s nicest dad. He is, in fact, a great and very doting dad to his kids, but he is also a terrible husband.”

The accusations against Lauer first came this week when NBC sent out a memo saying that he was being fired from the network. Soon after, we learned that he reportedly sexually assaulted a woman while recently covering the Olympics. From there, things got even worse as old interviews made the rounds online; the clips showed the host’s awkward interactions with women on his show.

It’s hard to say what’s next for the once-great journalist, but even more interesting is the speculation about what happens next for the “Today” show. Hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb were somber in their reporting of the allegations, and immediately some speculated that Megyn Kelly would fill Lauer’s role on the iconic program.