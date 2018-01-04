Meghan Markle is truly a breath of fresh air for the sometimes stuffy royal traditions.

Prince Harry’s bride-to-be is going to be bending a lot of royal protocol on their big day. In addition to big changes like asking her mother to walk her down the aisle, Markle is also axing the chief bridesmaid tradition. According to Us Weekly, she’s opting for a maid of honor instead.





RELATED: Meghan Markle wants mom Doria Radlan to walk her down the aisle

But is there a difference between the two? Though some say “chief bridesmaid” is simply the U.K.’s verbiage for “maid of honor,” others say it’s a bit more nuanced.

Some argue a maid of honor is traditionally unmarried, while a chief bridesmaid is married.

Though Markle hasn’t announced who her maid of honor will be, Us Weekly speculates it may be Jessica Mulroney, Markle’s close friend and stylist.

Capri Nights 🇮🇹 #MJxItaly A post shared by Jessica Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Aug 15, 2016 at 2:55pm PDT

Mulroney is something like Canadian royalty in her own rite. She is married to television host Ben Mulroney, who is the son of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney, according to PEOPLE.

Mulroney seems to be a perfect pick for the top job on Markle’s wedding day. She has an entire Instagram page dedicated to her job as a wedding stylist.

Mulroney already helped Markle dress shop for her TV wedding on “Suits,” picking out a stunning gown from Kleinfield Canada.

And she and Markle seem to be kindred souls when it comes to philanthropy. Mulroney started the Shoe Box Project for Shelters in 2011. She often promotes the project on her Instagram page.

Regardless of whom Markle chooses to be her maid of honor on her big day, we hope Mulroney is there to cheer on her bestie.