Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making it very clear that they don’t mind bending royal traditions on their wedding day.

While tradition dictates the bride’s father is supposed to give her away on the big day, Markle, 36, wants her mom, Doria Radlan, to escort her down the aisle, according to US Weekly.





In an interview with Glamour, Markle described her mother as a yoga-practicing free-sprit, with a nose ring and dread locks. Radlan accompanied her daughter to the 2017 Invictus Games, alongside Prince Harry.

US Weekly quoted a source close to the couple, saying people can expect a few traditions to be broken the day of the wedding.

“Don’t expect a royal wedding by numbers. They want to involve their friends and family as much in as much as possible throughout the day,” the source said. “With the wedding, they both want to do things their way. While they will always be mindful of traditions and the views of their elders, the day is ultimately about them and what they want to do.”

Markle has proven that she is has no plans to hide her personality. In engagement photos, she donned a stunning couture gown. And Prince Harry and Markle, a vocal animal rights activist, decided to sit out the traditional Boxing Day duck hunt.

“Their romance feels refreshingly modern and I think that’s something that everyone at Kensington Palace has felt incredibly excited by,” the source said.