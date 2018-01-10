Menu
Meghan Markle’s nephew, Tyler Dooley, recently appeared on “Good Morning Britain” to share some thoughts about his famous aunt’s upcoming nuptials — but that wasn’t all he shared!


Dooley appeared on the show with his brother Thomas and mother (Markle’s former sister-in-law) Tracy to share some potentially embarrassing footage featuring a a 9-year-old Markle posing alongside her newborn nephew.

Dooley was asked by hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid to comment on the speculation surrounding whether or not Markle’s father Tom will walk his daughter down the aisle at the royal wedding.

“It’s all about what Meghan wants. Traditionally, yes, a father would walk the bride down the aisle, and that’s traditional,” Dooley said. “But in this circumstance, it’s just whatever Meghan feels like she wants to do, whether it’s traditional or not,” he added.

“And what’s best for everyone, I think,” Tracy added. “What’s best for him, and what he’s comfortable with.”

According to US Weekly, Markle plans on asking her mom, Doria Radlan, to walk her down the aisle. Dooley, however said Markle’s father Thomas Markle, who lives in Mexico, wanted to be part of the ceremony.

“He loves his daughter probably more than anything in the whole world, and of course he wants to be there, and he wants to be part of that,” Dooley said. “I don’t think what he wants, though, is to be bombarded by everyone.”

Dooley said Thomas Markle, a fairly private man, would be happy to be a part of the ceremony, if he gets an invite.

“We love you, and we’re super proud, and we’re your biggest fans,” said Dooley.

This isn’t the first time Dooley has shared some retro footage of the future duchess.

Another video recorded in 1991 and shared with Inside Edition shows the 9-year-old Markle at Encino Park in Los Angeles hanging out with baby Dooley.

“She was the fun one, she was the one who just said to us, ‘Hey, yeah, you can stay up late,’” Dooley told Inside Edition.

“She is Meghan, who is the same Meghan as she was growing up — vivacious, smart, talented,” Tracy added.

