Meghan McCain has tied the knot!

The co-host of ABC’s “The View” exchanged “I do’s” on Tuesday with conservative analyst Ben Domenech, 35, in a secret Sedona, Ariz., ceremony on her family’s ranch.





“Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech were married [yesterday] at the McCain family lodge in Sedona, Arizona,” a rep for McCain told PEOPLE exclusively. “The bride’s father, Senator John McCain, gave her away, and they were married by John Dickerson. Following the ceremony, McCain and Domenech celebrated with dinner and dancing surrounded by their family and close friends.”

Until recently, few people knew exactly who had won the heart of the Arizona Senator’s daughter. She had referenced her “boyfriend” multiple times on social media but did not disclose his name until early November. When news of her engagement broke, McCain, 33, told her co-hosts, “We’ve been together for years, and we have been engaged for a while, and it was a secret. I was hoping to get married, and people wouldn’t find out, but people talk sometimes.”

She revealed that the couple became engaged in July at Mayo Clinic, where her father was battling brain cancer.

Domenech — a conservative blogger and publisher of conservative online magazine “The Federalist” — has definitely earned the Maverick’s seal of approval. On an October appearance on “The View,” he shared, “Actually, he’s a very fine man. I’m very proud and very happy that they’re so happy together.”

He tweeted in celebration, “Yesterday I was deeply blessed to give away my little girl at a ceremony with family & friends in #Arizona. Congratulations @MeghanMcCain & @bdomenech – we are so happy for you!”

Although no pictures have been published so far, McCain shared a picture on her Instagram referencing her impending nuptials, where she would later be surrounded by approximately 100 guests.

“Wait for people who love strong women,” McCain once advised when talking about relationships on her daytime show. “The men who love strong, independent women, they’re out there. Don’t settle for less.”

Looks like she definitely took her own advice!