The first lady may be getting ready for her first D.C. Christmas in a fabulous fashion, but as it turns out, Melania wouldn’t mind getting away.





The fashionable Mrs. Trump visited a children’s hospital to spread Christmas cheer, and she revealed that if she could go anywhere in the world for the holidays, she revealed that she’d pick a “deserted island,” NY Post reported.

The first lady joined a group of kids from Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. for the annual first lady visit, a tradition dating back over 60 years.

Andy, a 10-year-old boy, asked Melania, “If you could spend the holidays anywhere in the world, where would you go?”

She, replied “I would spend my holidays on a deserted island, a tropical island with my family.”

The former model was asked several questions from her young guests about her holiday plans and traditions, including her favorite Christmas song (“O Holy Night”) and Christmas meal (healthy food).

“My favorite thing to eat is some healthy food. And you feel very good after. Not too much eating. But we all enjoy,” said.

As far as her Christmas wish from Santa?

“I asked Santa for Christmas peace on the world, health, love and kindess,” shared.

Mrs. Trump recently unveiled her “Time-Honor Traditions” themed Christmas decorations just after Thanksgiving. In footage posted to her Facebook page, she could be seen surveying the White House’s glittering decorations, writing Christmas cards, talking with the pastry chefs about dessert and a creating a Christmas bow. The decor, chosen exclusively by the first lady, featured trees with crystal Nutcracker ballerinas and a hallway decorated with white branches leading up to the blue and gold ornamented tree.

Although she may be living in the grandest home in the nation, Mrs. Trump’s Christmas spirit is as relateable as ever.