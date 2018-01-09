Menu
Meryl Streep can do — and has done — it all, if her multiple Oscar nominations are any indication, but it seems she can barely keep up with her own impressive resume!


The three-time Oscar winner swung by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday night and was challenged by the comedian to name, in 60 seconds, the 20 movies she’s received Academy Award nominations for. Her prize in the event of victory? A bonus trophy to add to her shelf. Suffice it to say, it didn’t go how you might’ve expected.

After a false start, the 68-year-old legend rattled off “The French Lieutenant’s Woman,” “Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Silkwood,” and “Sophie’s Choice” before finding herself at a loss with 39 seconds left to go. She set her glasses askew and muttered, “Oh God!”

“See I can’t remember last Thursday; I can remember the olden days,” she joked before recalling “Out of Africa” and “Cry in the Dark.” Kimmel reminded her that she hadn’t been nominated for the latter, and she cried out, “WHY?! Why was I not?”

Kimmel asked her if she remembered the first nomination, which she mistakenly thought was “The French Lieutenant’s Woman.” It was “The Deer Hunter,” and Kimmel quipped that while Streep wouldn’t be going home with this particular trophy, she “probably [has] enough.”

“It’s okay. We’ll do it again live at the Oscars. You practice, and we’ll see if you can win the prize that night,” he offered. The comedian is taking on the hosting duties for the 2018 Academy Awards on March 4, where Streep will most likely be aiming to add a fourth statue to her collection for her film with Tom Hanks, “The Post.”

