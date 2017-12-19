Hollywood legend Michael Douglas is finally a grandpa!

The Academy Award-winning actor’s eldest son Cameron and his yoga instructor partner Viviane Thibes have welcomed their first child.





Cameron announced the news with a touching Instagram post on Monday, December 18. “Today my appreciation for Mother’s all over the world has reached new heights…today I took part in a miracle as my baby girl was introduced to the world through a beautiful Amazon warrior,” he captioned a photo of his heavily pregnant wife in a yoga pose.

“I’m so proud of you @vivianethibes. #iloveyou,” he added.

RELATED: Legendary actor Kirk Douglas turned 101, and his family celebrated him in the sweetest ways

Douglas and Thibes announced they were expecting back in August according to a source in PEOPLE.

“Everyone is thrilled for him,” the source said. “Michael is looking forward to being a grandfather.”

In September the couple shared an adorable pregnancy photo on Instagram.

“So it would be an angel was in the making,” Douglas captioned picture of himself embracing a topless Thibes. “From high above this Soul perched to determine just where her efforts would be partaking. Once decided this moonlight blazed without resistance; No longer just musings. She was now a powerful force of existence. But whatever grace aligned those musings with our reality; A lifetime of Love and fulfillment awaits in utter totality.”

Thibes shared the same stunning picture on her Instagram account, writing, “And so it happened …I am about to become a mother. With each day that it goes by I feel you closer to me, my beautiful child. So looking forward to meeting you and experiencing the blessings of motherhood.”

Cameron was released from prison last year after serving seven years, five for “possession of heroin and selling methamphetamine,” with an extension for “smuggling drugs into prison.”

Cameron and Thibes were first spotted together in 2016. Thibes is a yoga instructor from Sao Paulo, Brazil. Their child together is Michael’s first grandchild.