Millie Bobby Brown is all about the “Stranger Things,” but the request she made of one of the Kardashians is head scratching.

But not too weird for Kim K herself to make it happen.





The teen tweeted Thursday wishing for something only people truly keeping up with the Kardashians would relate to.

“[H]onestly, all [I] want is for Kourtney K to shake my salad,” she tweeted. It seems the eldest of the Kardashian clan reportedly knows her way around greens.

honestly, all i want is for Kourtney K to shake my salad. — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) January 11, 2018

While Brown’s tweet was likely just a verbal dream, she’s clearly got the star power to make it a reality because Kim Kardashian West herself replied.

I can arrange this! https://t.co/eumdmopNvT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 12, 2018

Because she definitely wouldn’t be letting her off the hook without a firm schedule, Brown, who plays “Eleven” on the smash Netflix hit, responded, “KIM! Grab your calendar it’s happening. My dream has come true,” followed by a heart emoji.

Kourtney herself jumped into the thread, responding to the teen’s original tweet message with, “Let’s shake it. ” The salad emoji she added was a perfect touch.

Fans of the trio celebrated Brown having her wishes coming true, with one user tweeting at Kim, “YESS I TRUST YOU TO GET IT DONE AND ON THE SHOW,” while another wanted in on the action.

Room for another in this luncheon? — Dylan Farella (@dfarella) January 12, 2018

The Kardashians’ love for salads is well documented throughout their reality show, with their signature salads — which the sisters vigorously shaking on camera — hailing from “Health Nut,” a Calabasas health food restaurant.

Bon Appétit, ladies!