Although she stayed at home, Mindy Kaling was glued to last night’s Golden Globes — and hilariously called out her co-star for leaving her out of a speech.





Reese Witherspoon, a co-star in the upcoming “A Wrinkle in Time” presented Oprah the Cecil B. Demille Award for her contributions to entertainment. In the speech leading up to the honor, Witherspoon highlighted her time spent with the legendary mogul.

RELATED: Mindy Kaling confirms sex of her baby to Ellen DeGeneres

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon’s look-alike daughter Ava Philippe was drop dead gorgeous at her first public debut

“I got to work with Oprah on our movie ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ where we spent four hours in the makeup chair almost every day,” Witherspoon, 41, said in her speech.

Home on maternity leave since giving birth to daughter Katherine Swati in December, Mindy Kaling, 38, another cast mate in the film, congratulated Oprah as well, but not before jokingly calling out Witherspoon for leaving her out.

Kaling tweeted, “UH REESE I WAS IN THE MAKEUP TRAILER TOO.”

The witty comment was met with LOLs from fans, with many giggling at Kaling’s funny barb.

“You are OWNING Twitter this week,” wrote one fan.

While another tweeted, “Oh Mindy, thank you for this laugh.”

Oh Mindy, thank you for this laugh — Megan Dugan Gilbert (@MeganDGilbert) January 8, 2018

Witherspoon later replied, “Wait! Were you the one always telling jokes to get my attention while I was talking to OPRAH?”

Wait ! Were you the one always telling jokes to get my attention while I was talking to OPRAH? — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 8, 2018

Soon after, Kaling tweeted Oprah, calling her “amazing” and signing off, “Love, your friend on maternity leave.”

Congratulations @Oprah on your Cecil DeMille award at the #goldenglobes. You are amazing. 🙌🏾 Love, your friend on maternity leave — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 8, 2018

2018 is set to be a banner year for Kaling and Witherspoon both. Their fantasy epic, “A Wrinkle in Time,” is slated to premiere on March 9. Kaling is also starring in “Ocean’s 8” later this year and Witherspoon is gearing up for the second season of her Golden Globe-winning series, “Big Little Lies.”