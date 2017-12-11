Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima is going to be way more choosy when it comes to what gigs she takes.

Over the weekend, Lima took to social media where she told fans that she was going to be more selective about jobs moving forward.





“I had received a call for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared [on] social media. Even though I have done many of this type, something had changed in me,” she wrote. “A friend approached me to share that she was unhappy with her body [and] it made me think…that everyday in my life, I wake up thinking, ‘how do I look?’ ‘Was I going to be accepted in my job?’ And in that moment I realized that the majority of women probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/[social media]/fashion etc imposed.”

“I thought that’s not a way of living and beyond that…. that’s not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change….. I will not take of my clothes anymore for a empty cause…..💜✨ #Embraceyouself#natureisbeautiful #naturalissexy#LOVEYOU,” Lima concluded.

In the image, Lima continued to share her thoughts writing, “If you allow me, I want to support you. I want you to know that I am here, we have know[n] each other for [a] very long time, and I want to help if you allow me, to make you feel better. I am tired of the impositions, we ‘as woman’ can’t be continuing [to live] in a world with such superficial values, it’s not fair for us. It’s physically and mentally not healthy.”

She continued, “I want to change it, in the name of my grandma, my mother, and all her ancestors that have been labeled, pressured, [misunderstood]. I am next to you. And I will stand by you. Let’s f**king change the world. On behalf of my children, please allow me I am here.”

Lima just walked in her 18th Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.

Fans were quick to applaud Lima’s candor in the comments section of her post.

“Yes Adriana !!! You do [you] girl. This is so important and groundbreaking. So glad you’re doing this,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “I want to thank you for allowing your successful modeling career be used as a platform for us women who although may be very confident Mother’s career women, sisters, and grandmothers may still feel much less confidant in the stereotypical image society and social media falsely display and expect us to look like, feel like and live. I’m going to #embraceyouself and #loveyou ! Thank you!”