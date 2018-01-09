Ariel Winter’s vacation rental didn’t exactly come out smelling like roses after someone dumped feces in front of an AirBnB she was staying in with boyfriend Levi Meaden.





The “Modern Family” actress took to Twitter over the weekend and recounted all the smelly details for fans in a series of tweets.

“I come back from lunch to find shit thrown all over the front of the house I’m staying in. I will find you with these cameras and you are fucked,” she threatened and continued, “I still can’t believe someone threw all over my Airbnb…like bruh I just got here with my scrabble chiiiiiiillllllll. Never been happier to go home .”

After the whole ordeal, Winter thanked her beau for keeping her sane.

“I also just have to say…through all of this (literally) @ LeviMeaden is my rock and I couldn’t be luckier. I love you,” she wrote.

Just hours before the incident, Winter tweeted that she and Meaden were looking for “more adventures this year.” We’re guessing she’ll maybe think twice next time before wishing for excitement.

