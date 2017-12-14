Menu
Sweet little Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are spreading the holiday cheer all the way from Monaco!

On Dec. 13, Princess Charlene of Monaco released an adorable photo of the twins she shares with husband Prince Albert on Instagram and fans can’t get enough!


“It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas. Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. December 2017,” she wrote alongside the photo.

It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella December 2017 Photo by Vanessa Von Zitzewitz

A post shared by HSH Princess Charlene (@hshprincesscharlene) on

RELATED: There’s one royal Christmas tradition animal lover Meghan Markle might not be OK with

According to PEOPLE, the three-year-old twins will be featured in the royal family’s upcoming holiday card. The photo was shot by Monaco-based photographer Vanessa Von Zitzewitz, according to the proud mom.

Last year, the entire family gathered for the holiday photo next to the Christmas tree. Princess Charlene stunned in a gold sequin dress while her husband looked dapper standing over his family. The twins were adorable and little Gabriella was definitely in the holiday spirit.

May the joy and peace of #christmas be with you. Photo: Vanessa von Zitzewitz / Palais Princier

A post shared by HSH Princess Charlene (@hshprincesscharlene) on

The family also shared an adorable behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot last year.

Over in the U.K., Prince William’s cute little boy, Prince George is also getting ready for Christmas. While he was visiting Finland, William had delivered George’s wishlist to Ol’ Saint Nick.

Monaco’s adorable twins are bringing us holiday cheer with this adorable Christmas card Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
