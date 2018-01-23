Menu
Neil Diamond is retiring from touring after he says he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Days shy of his 77th birthday, the rock legend is canceling his tour dates in Australia and New Zealand for March. He was on his 50th anniversary tour.


The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer offered his “sincerest apologies” to those who planned to go to his shows and says he plans to still write, record and work on other projects “for a long time to come.”

Neil Diamond performs at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Diamond’s numerous hits include “Sweet Caroline,” ”America,” ”Love on the Rocks” and “Hello Again.”

Diamond turns 77 on Wednesday and will get the lifetime achievement award at Sunday’s Grammy awards.

Let us remember his most famous karaoke anthem, “Sweet Caroline:”

