Just because she’s now a mother of three doesn’t mean Kim Kardashian West is going to keep from sharing sexy snaps with the world.





The reality star, who welcomed her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate earlier this week, shared a sexy, nude photo of herself on Thursday that left nothing to the imagination.

With pixels covering her breasts and a sheet covering just about everything else, Kardashian West posed nude for the shot from bed writing, “Night Cap.”

Night Cap A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 18, 2018 at 11:53pm PST

Of course, this isn’t the only sizzling post Kardashian West shared this week. On Jan. 16, she bid her fans a “good night” with another sexy photo from bed.

good night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 15, 2018 at 9:26pm PST

And, once more, just for good measure, in the early hours of Jan. 19. This time, Kardashian West posed in a sports bra and panties for a sexy photo atop a Rolls Royce.

good night A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 18, 2018 at 9:20pm PST

She’s certainly one hot mama!