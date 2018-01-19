Just because she’s now a mother of three doesn’t mean Kim Kardashian West is going to keep from sharing sexy snaps with the world.
The reality star, who welcomed her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate earlier this week, shared a sexy, nude photo of herself on Thursday that left nothing to the imagination.
With pixels covering her breasts and a sheet covering just about everything else, Kardashian West posed nude for the shot from bed writing, “Night Cap.”
Of course, this isn’t the only sizzling post Kardashian West shared this week. On Jan. 16, she bid her fans a “good night” with another sexy photo from bed.
And, once more, just for good measure, in the early hours of Jan. 19. This time, Kardashian West posed in a sports bra and panties for a sexy photo atop a Rolls Royce.
She’s certainly one hot mama!