Back in September, Serena Williams and her husband (then fiance) Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child — a beautiful baby girl named Alexis Olympia — into the world! Three months down the line, and it would appear that the pair are settling into parenthood rather splendidly.





However, there’s one area of motherhood in which new mom Serena needed some guidance, and she knew exactly where to get it: her legions of adoring fans! (But only if they’re moms too!)

“Fellow moms: How long did you breastfeed?” the 36-year-old tennis star asked on Twitter on Wednesday, Dec. 6, alongside an adorable photo of her cradling baby Alexis in her arms. “Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it’s time to stop?”

Fellow moms:

How long did you breastfeed? Is it weird that I get emotional when I even just think about when it's time to stop?

Broadway star Audra McDonald responded with some solid advice: “I nursed my older daughter until she was almost 2. Still going with my 1 year old right now,” she tweeted. “You’ll know when it’s time to stop. Enjoy! She is beautiful!”

Serena may be breastfeeding, but she’s not about to let it get in the way of her returning to the court!

Over the weekend, the tennis ace hit the court again for the first time since welcoming daughter Alexis Olympia in September. According to PEOPLE, Williams and her sister, Venus Williams, hit the court at the “A Family Affair, Presented by Oath” event in Washington, D.C. to raise money for their Compton-based Yetunde Price Resource Center which, “assists individuals adversely affected by community violence to identify, access and utilize support services that already exist in the community,” according to the Women’s Tennis Association.

Williams’ new husband, Alexis Ohanian, was there cheering on his bride.

“For a great cause. Great community. #AFamilyAffair for the Yetunde Price Resource Center. Thanks to everyone who came out to support the fundraiser,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Dec. 2

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends on Nov. 16 including celebrity guests included Venus Williams, Ciara, Eva Longoria, Kim Kardashian West, and Beyoncé. Following the ceremony, Ohanian penned a sweet love note to his new wife on Instagram.

“You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport – I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife,” he captioned a photo from their wedding day featuring him kissing the bride. “I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together. And my whole life I didn’t even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment.”