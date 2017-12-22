Menu
“Little People, Big World” star Tori Roloff is tired of hearing other people’s opinions about her life as a new mom.

She and her husband, Zach Roloff, welcomed baby boy Jackson Roloff earlier this year. He’s now seven months old and already learning to crawl.


She recently took to Instagram to vent her frustrations about people, both strangers and friends, who tell her “life is over” after having children.

“One thing I’ve heard a lot lately on social media, and tv, and even in person has me a little upset,” wrote Roloff under a photo of Zach and Jackson. “I hear people talking about how ‘life is over’ when you have a kid. I think this is such a lie. I have found life after having a kid.”

In fact, Tori admits that her life has never felt more complete.

“I’ve found something I can completely pour my soul in to and something that gives me purpose. I hear people tell others that ‘ah it’s all over from here’… what is? The fact that I can’t stay out all night partying (that’s cool my bedtime is 9 anyway). Having a kid is honestly a gift I know i don’t deserve from God. Life isn’t over when you have a kid… it’s only just beginning!” wrote Tori.

She and Zach certainly seem to be loving parenthood. She regularly shares photos of her and her boy, usually wearing big smiles.

Jessica Sooknanan About the author:
Jessica Sooknanan is the Editor of Hot Topics. Hot Topics, a top-rated TV show airing in Atlanta, Charlotte and Orlando, wraps the crazy viral stories of the week. Jessica is a graduate of the University of Georgia and joined the Rare team in 2016.
