It’s a boy for Bam Margera and wife Nicole! The couple welcomed their first child, son Phoenix Wolf Margera, and announced the joyous news via Instagram by sharing a first look at the little guy.





The “Jackass” and “Viva La Bam” star posted a picture of his wife cuddling their newborn son in the hospital just after his birth and captioned the sweet snap simply with the boy’s name.

Phoenix wolf A post shared by Bam Margera (@bam__margera) on Dec 23, 2017 at 5:36am PST

It looks like the little guy has already gotten his first visit from Santa Claus, as Margera also shared a picture of the mother and child, which features his father Phil sporting a Santa costume in the background.

Phil A post shared by Bam Margera (@bam__margera) on Dec 23, 2017 at 5:47am PST

The couple, who married in 2013 after Margera’s divorce from his first wife, decided on a name for their baby boy long before he arrived.

“I said it, and everybody liked it, so we stuck with that,” Margera told PEOPLE in September, adding that the name had “just kind of followed” them around.

At the time, he admitted he was feeling nervous about becoming a dad, saying, “I was really nervous at the beginning, but now I’m getting used to it. I’ve had a lot of help from my mom and dad. My brother has five kids already.”

