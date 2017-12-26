Hotel staff members were reportedly forced to call the police on “Real Housewife of New York” Luann de Lesseps after she drunkenly trespassed in a hotel room with an unidentified man.





According to a police report released on Monday, de Lesseps and her male companion wandered into a random hotel room while a maid was completing turn-down service in the early hours of Christmas Eve. A security guard reportedly discovered the pair in bed and instructed them to leave the room, calling for help after “multiple attempts to get both subjects to leave over a five minute period” were unsuccessful.

Two police officers soon arrived at the room to find de Lesseps inside with her longtime friend Julie Olson, both of whom “appeared to be highly intoxicated,” the report alleged. While Olson quickly complied with the officers’ orders to leave the room, her reality TV star friend wasn’t so easy to deal with. De Lesseps reportedly locked herself in the bathroom and refused to exit.

RELATED: “Real Housewife of New York” has a doozy of an excuse for allegedly battering a cop while drunk on Christmas Eve

When an officer attempted to unlock the bathroom door with a key, the “Real Housewife” allegedly opened the door, shoved the officer in the chest with her palm and slammed the door in his face, “striking him in the forehead.” Once she was in the back of the police cruiser, she dug reportedly herself an even bigger hole by slipping out of her handcuffs and attempting to escape. All the while, she allegedly screamed, “I’m going to fucking kill you” as the officers tried to subdue her. According to reports, she continued verbally harassing them the entire ride to the police station, frequently reminding them that she was “going to fucking kill all of you.”

After appearing in court on charges of battery on an officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and crimes against a person, she was released without bail and is set to return to court next month. Following the incident, de Lesseps released a statement apologizing for her behavior and indicating that her recent divorce from Tom D’Agostino after a short-lived marriage caused her to lash out.

“This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding, and being here brought up long-buried emotions,” de Lesseps told E! News in a statement. “I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior. I am committed to transformative and hopeful 2018.”

RELATED: “RHONY” star arrested after an alleged night of drunken debauchery while vacationing in Florida