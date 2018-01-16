The year is 2013. George Clooney’s space adventure “Gravity” is at the top of the box office and Prince George — third in line for the Royal throne — has just been born. In the midst of all this excitement, tragedy struck when the Jonas Brothers suddenly break up right before going on a 19-city tour, leaving millions of broken teenage hearts in their wake. When the brother’s sat down with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts in 2013, it seemed there’d be no chance for reconciliation, at least musically, for the band of brothers, reported E! News.





“I think it was time, and for us it took some time getting there, but we feel like it’s time that the Jonas Brothers come to an end,” said Kevin, now 30, at the time.

Since the separation of the trio, the boys have gone on to have successful solo careers (Nick), start their own chart-topping bands (Joe with “DNCE”), and become married fathers (Kevin), but we’ve been waiting with baited breath for a sign that we’d get to have the Jo Bros for “A Little Bit Longer.”

Well, if the reactivation of the disbanded group’s Instagram account is any indication, there’s hope yet!

In addition to a re-emergence in their social media, fans spotted a new photo from the group’s former backing band member, Ryan Liestman, featuring all three brothers with the simple caption, “Family reunion.”

Family reunion. A post shared by Ryan Liestman (@ryanliestman) on Jan 15, 2018 at 3:50pm PST

Predictably, the freak-outs and predictions came swiftly.

“Jonas Brothers is trending and my 15 year old heart can’t take it. I said I didn’t plan on going to any concerts this year but…oh how the tables have turned,” tweeted one ecstatic Twitter user.

Jonas Brothers is trending and my 15 year old heart can't take it. I said I didn't plan on going to any concerts this year but… oh how the tables have turned. pic.twitter.com/whd9HxWdSY — Anna Brisbin 🍂✨ (@BrizzyVoices) January 16, 2018

If the Jonas Brothers get back together it is strictly to fulfill the prophecy known as “Year 3000” — Fish (@GoneFishkin) January 16, 2018

Fingers crossed this reunion will happen in this millennium!

Breaking my hiatus also to say, UM ARE THE JONAS BROTHERS COMING BACK BECAUSE HELL YES! I am not ashamed of my love for them. pic.twitter.com/xwwvWHYpON — Angie Thomas Is On Hiatus (@angiecthomas) January 16, 2018

This fans embracing bringing Jo Bros. love into adulthood — and we can’t judge.

I don’t know who needs this possible Jonas Brothers reunion more: Me or Kevin. — Taylor Banks (@MsTaylorBanks) January 16, 2018

Kevin is doing just fine as a dad of two daughters! Plus, he’s built an app. So, there.

if the Jonas Brothers are really getting back together I will drop out of college and follow their reunion tour around the country — gabby frost (@gabby_frost) January 16, 2018

A totally viable backup plan.

Twitter: #JonasBrothers are trending & coming back All the people in their 20s rn: pic.twitter.com/FaeSVklYBu — Vianka Gurrola (@viankagurrola) January 16, 2018

The twenty-somethings were in the prime Jonas Brothers era after all. It’s deserved.

While the brothers themselves have yet to comment on the wildfire-like rumors, Nick Jonas did suggest that a reunion is not impossible.

“We are all very creative and we have our own music that we want to make and that may include all of us together one day,” he told The National in July 2017.

After all, all they’d have to do is make a decision at a family diner.