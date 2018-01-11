Maria Menounos and new hubby Keven Undergaro are already planning for babies just weeks after getting married on live TV!

The couple tied the knot on New Year’s Eve (with Steve Harvey officiating) after nearly 20 years of courtship, and now that the knot is tied, they are planning on expanding their family.





Last summer, the TV host opened up about undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor, and while most of the growth was removed (99.9 percent of it), she is still under the careful watch of doctors to make sure it does not grow back.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Menounos told PEOPLE following the surprise nuptials. “I need to work with doctors to see if getting pregnant is the smartest thing. I do have some kids in the freezer; maybe we’ll implant. But if not, we’ll look into surrogacy.”

Her new husband agreed that surrogacy might be the best option for the couple, considering her recent health history.

“We definitely want children,” Undergaro said. “But I’m very concerned about her going through a pregnancy, and I would like to explore [using a] surrogate because her body has been through hell. I want a baby desperately, but I don’t want it to be at the risk of her health.”

The couple reportedly plans to look into surrogacy as early as this month, and Menounos is looking to her faith to help guide her through the journey of becoming a mother.

“I really believe that God has a plan,” she said. “If I’m supposed to have a baby, it’s going to happen. If not, maybe God is protecting me from this tumor growing.”

Menounos previously opened up about marriage and starting a family following her diagnosis. She said that after her surgery, she decided she wanted to move forward with the plans.

“A few weeks after I was home from surgery, I was like, ‘We need to get married! We need to have kids! I can’t wait anymore.’ But it’s like, ‘Alright, let’s get better first,’” she said to Us Weekly in August 2017.