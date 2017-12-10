They say marriage is all about compromise, and of that’s even remotely true, it’s fair to day that Prince Harry is going to be a decent husband, because he’s decided to give up his filthiest habit to make his fiance Meghan Markle happy, according to a recent report in the Daily Mail.





“Harry has promised no smoking at all at home. It’s not nice for Meghan as a non-smoker,” a source told the paper.

“So, there’s no more hanging out of the window for a quick puff. Harry has quit for Meghan.”

Another insider told the paper that not only Harry promised to give up smoking, he’s also banned anyone from smoking when they come to hang out with the couple at their swanky cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds.

Harry’s father, the future king Prince Charles, is also said to vehemently disprove of smoking, so Meghan won’t be the only one happy to hear that Harry has quit.

Let’s hope there’s no smoking at the bachelor party!

As best man, the Duke of Cambridge Prince William is planning the bachelor party for his brother, and with their track record, they could be in for a crazy night. The details have, however, been on the down low as of late, and a source close to the princes believes the party won’t be all that it’s getting hyped up to be.

“Don’t expect anything wild,” the source told Us Weekly. “Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job.”