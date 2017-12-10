Menu
Prince William and Prince Harry take the first step in creating a "lasting tribute" to Princess Diana
They say marriage is all about compromise, and of that’s even remotely true, it’s fair to day that Prince Harry is going to be a decent husband, because he’s decided to give up his filthiest habit to make his fiance Meghan Markle happy, according to a recent report in the Daily Mail.


“Harry has promised no smoking at all at home. It’s not nice for Meghan as a non-smoker,” a source told the paper.

“So, there’s no more hanging out of the window for a quick puff. Harry has quit for Meghan.”

Another insider told the paper that not only Harry promised to give up smoking, he’s also banned anyone from smoking when they come to hang out with the couple at their swanky cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds.

Harry’s father, the future king Prince Charles, is also said to vehemently disprove of smoking, so Meghan won’t be the only one happy to hear that Harry has quit.

Let’s hope there’s no smoking at the bachelor party!

As best man, the Duke of Cambridge Prince William is planning the bachelor party for his brother, and with their track record, they could be in for a crazy night. The details have, however, been on the down low as of late, and a source close to the princes believes the party won’t be all that it’s getting hyped up to be.

“Don’t expect anything wild,” the source told Us Weekly. “Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job.”

Back in March, Prince William landed himself in trouble with his wife after skipping a Commonwealth Day service to go on a ski trip with some friends. Footage from the trip made its rounds on the internet, and while most of it shows the duke harmlessly singing and dancing, it also shows him putting his hand on the waist of a mystery brunette.

Needless to say, Duchess Kate was “less than pleased” by his behavior, which also reportedly included drinking with 24-year-old Australian model Sophie Taylor and a 30-year-old British former beautician named Rosie Peate.

“It was William’s choice to go away, but make no mistake, Kate wears the trousers in their marriage, and she won’t be happy with William’s antics,” a source told Vanity Fair at the time. “She thought his partying days and larking around with the boys was a thing of the past. I imagine she’ll find this humiliating, and William will have come in for a pasting.”

