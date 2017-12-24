The holiday season has dad-to-be John Stamos feeling nostalgic!

On Saturday night, Stamos shared another adorable holiday throwback, this time, featuring his “Full House” niece, played by “Dancing with the Stars” alum Jodie Sweetin.





“Me and @jodiesweetin Christmas Day – a long, long time ago,” he wrote.

Sweetin shared the same image on her own Instagram, adding, ” Omg… this picture. Love you @johnstamos ! Family for almost 31 years. Unbelievable. Also, our hair is on point. #fullhousefamily.”

Earlier this week, Stamos gave fans a look into his past with a sweet shot from a Christmas he celebrated as a child.

““…and I want a bike, and I want a baby…” the actor wrote alongside the image of his younger self sitting on Santa’s lap. “Not ‘til you’re 54, son.”

Stamos and his fiance Caitlin McHugh announced they are expecting their first child together just weeks ago after getting engaged in October.

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,’” Stamos said of his fiancee at the time of the pregnancy news.

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” he joked. “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”