Omarosa Manigault Newman is not here for “Good Morning America’s” Robin Robert’s recent comments about her exit.

“Inside Edition” caught up with Magniault Newman — who had been claiming that reports that she was fired and escorted off White House grounds in dramatic fashion were false — who responded to Roberts shade.





“That was petty,” Omarosa said when asked about Roberts’ remark. “It’s a black woman civil war.”

The former White House staff member sat down with “GMA” on Thursday to discuss her planned tell-all about her time in the Trump administration. Manigault Newman served as Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison and intimated that she would be spilling tea about the goings-on she was made privy to.

“When I have a chance to tell my story, Michael, I have quite a story to tell,” she said to Robert’s co-host Michael Strahan. “As the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that made me feel uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally. That has affected my community and my people. And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear.”

Roberts, however, was not a fan of Manigault Newman’s claims and shared them on live TV.

“That’s what she said, she has a story to tell,” Roberts said with an eye roll. “I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. Bye, Felicia.”

Roberts was not the only person to publicly respond to Omarosa’s exit with snark. Manigault Newman alleged during her “GMA” sit-down that April Ryan — the White House correspondent who revealed from “sources” that Manigault Newman cursed at General John Kelly after he denied her access to the president — had a personal “vendetta” against her. Ryan sat down on Wednesday with CNN’s Brooke Baldwin along with news correspondent Angela Rye, who broke into hysterics over Manigault Newman’s ousting.

The four woman, including activist Symone Sanders, struggled to hold back their jeers even on live television.