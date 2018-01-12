Menu
Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared a hilarious tribute her sons made for her to celebrate her last day of chemotherapy on social media, and it’s clear that her family has her back.


The actress posted the video on Instagram made by sons Charlie and Henry Hall on her last day of chemotherapy on Jan. 11.

“My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, her boys rocked out to Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” and shared a sweet message to their mother in the beginning and end.

“Mom’s last chemo day!!!” the video read at the beginning.

“BEAT IT!!!! Love, Henry and Charlie,” the text read following the hilarious lip-sync.

The “Veep” star has had many people rooting for her throughout her cancer battle and shared this thoughtful song “written” by her co-stars Anna Clumsky, Clea DuVall and Gary Cole singing a Julia Louis-Dreyfus inspired version of Queen’s “We Are The Champions” in December.

In September, Louis-Dreyfus revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer with a political post on social media.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she wrote. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

On her last day of chemo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared the hilariously adorable video her sons made for her
