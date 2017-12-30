Jaclyn Smith is ageless! The original “Charlie’s Angel” shared some photos from her family’s Christmas celebration, and her incredible looks at age 72 didn’t go unnoticed.





“From my family to you and yours, warmest wishes for a healthy, happy and a joyful new year filled with love!” she captioned a family photo on Saturday.

On Christmas Eve, she shared another snap of her next to the Christmas tree, writing, “My family and I wish you all a holiday filled with loved ones and friends and the memories of those who bring a smile to our face even though they are no longer here. Merry Christmas with much love.”

While “Charlie’s Angels” ran from 1976 to 1981, Smith was the only original female lead to remain involved for its entire run, having starred alongside Kate Jackson and Farrah Fawcett in the first and most famous series. In her Christmas message, she appeared to pay tribute to her late costar Fawcett, who passed away in 2009 after a battle with cancer, by honoring “those who bring a smile to our face even though they are no longer here.”

Earlier this month, Smith reflected on her “Charlie’s Angels” past by sharing an old PEOPLE magazine cover, featuring her and her costars.

