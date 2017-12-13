George Clooney is incredibly charitable, but his pal just revealed it pays to be his friend, too.

Rande Gerber told a never-before-heard story about how the the Hollywood heavyweight once gifted 14 of his closest pals with suitcases filled with a million dollars each.





Gerber — Cindy Crawford’s hubby — opened up about his friend’s amazing generosity on a recent episode of MSNBC’s “Headliners.” According to the entertainment executive, back in 2013, Clooney invited 14 of his crew — nicknamed “The Boys” — over for dinner where he presented them with the massive payload and a heartfelt message, reported E! News.

“George begins to say, ‘Listen, I want you guys to know how much you’ve meant to me and how much you mean to me in my life. I came to L.A., I slept on your couch,” Gerber related. “I’m so fortunate in my life to have all of you, and I couldn’t be where I am today without all of you.'”

“We’re in shock. Like, what is this? He goes, ‘I know we’ve all been through some hard times, some of you are still going through it. You don’t have to worry about your kids, you don’t have to worry about, you know, school, you don’t have to worry about paying your mortgage.'”

Going above and beyond, Clooney told his inner circle that he’d paid all the taxes on the cash, so each of them had the money — in the form of stacks of $20 bills — free and clear.

Gerber, a co-owner of Clooney’s Casamigos Tequila company and wealthy in his own right, tried to turn down his share of the cash.

“I pull him aside and said, ‘I absolutely am not taking this million dollars,'” Gerber said. “Immediately George goes, ‘I’m just going to make one announcement. If Rande doesn’t take the million dollars, nobody gets it.'” According to Gerber, he donated his million to charity, but he remains in awe of his friend’s gesture.”One was working at a bar in Texas at the airport, trying just to support his family,” Gerber said. “Rides a bicycle to work every day. I mean these are guys that took care of George, and now he’s giving it all back.”

He continued, “This is who George is. That was September 27th, 2013. Now September 27th, 2014, he marries Amal. Now that’s good karma right there.”

Considering the couple recently welcomed twins, it looks like the karma is going to keep on coming!