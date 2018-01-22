Legendary actor Morgan Freeman was presented with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards — one of the most prestigious honors in the entertainment industry — which was given to him by old colleague and longtime friend Rita Moreno.





“Morgan is way more than just an actor, narrator, producer, humanitarian. This man is a national treasure,” said Moreno.

When he came to stage, the 80-year-old icon traded a few playful jokes with Moreno, before moving on to the thank you’s.

“These moments in one’s life usually will call for an entire litany of thank you’s. I can’t do that because I don’t know all of your names, so I won’t try,” said Freeman. “This is beyond honor. This is a place in history.”

But towards the end of his speech, Freeman commented on the SAG award statue: “I wasn’t gonna do this, but I’m gonna tell you what’s wrong with this statue,” he said. “It works from the back. From the front, it’s gender specific. Maybe I started something.”

Morgan Freeman Receives the Life Achievement Award at the #sagawards pic.twitter.com/SJ4WeoAyKc — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018

RELATED: Melania Trump was the first casualty of the SAG Awards with a subtle shot from the host