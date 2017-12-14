Things got intense on Wednesday night’s episode of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” when Margaret Josephs made a comment to Siggy Flicker regarding Adolf Hitler.





Flicker was offended when she tried to defend herself from fellow housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Danielle Staub when confronted over her and Dolores Catania’s decision to walk in a fashion show of POSCHE boutique, who’s owner was spreading rumors about Giudice’s marriage.

Flicker said she wasn’t judging the POSCHE owner when Josephs said, “But Siggy, Hitler would have not killed me. Does that make him a good person?”

In the confessions, Flicker said to the camera, “The first time Margaret referenced Hitler, I was in such a shock I couldn’t speak.”

She is the only Jewish housewife on the series. Her father, Dr. Mordecai Paldiel, is a Holocaust survivor.

“Margaret will always go below the belt to hurt me,” she added. “The fact that she would say Hilter’s name when she knows I’m a super Jew? My father’s a Holocaust survivor. What kind of person has Hitler on their mind? … I want to call Margaret out about how insensitive it was to reference Hitler when we were talking about a fashion show!”

Later at a dinner, Flicker brought the comments up again. “Unless we’re discussing the Holocaust, Hitler’s name should not come up. I am the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. It’s inappropriate!”

When Josephs tried to defend herself saying she used the Hitler reference as “an analogy,” things got even more heated.

“Honey, I know many people who married Jews who can’t stand Jews,” Flicker said. “You’re anti-Semitic!”

Josephs shot back, “How dare you say I can’t stand Jews! To call me anti-Semitic, that’s a f**king bulls**t move… Do you think this is acceptable?”

Her fellow castmates said that they did not think Josephs is anti-Semitic and following the airing of the episode, Flicker stood by her feelings on Twitter.

“Hitler tried to kill my father and his family. She knew exactly what she was saying to me. It was intentional and premeditated as are all her comments and jabs throughout the season. # RHONJ,” Flicker wrote.

Hitler tried to kill my father and his family. She knew exactly what she was saying to me. It was intentional and premeditated as are all her comments and jabs throughout the season. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/1j7hHS3y7a — Siggy Flicker (@siggyflicker) December 14, 2017

Twitter seemed divided when it came to choosing sides in the big argument. Some people thought that Josephs was out of line, while other fans thought Flicker was just begging for attention and playing the victim.

Siggy takes people down then plays a victim. Poor me I’m Jewish, poor me I had a hysterectomy. She’s crazy. 🤪#RHONJ — TeriLC (@TeriLC) December 14, 2017

Siggy loves to play victim! Never take accountability for anything and Delores always justify her childish bad behavior SMH #RHONJ — tired of the BS (@prettybrowng1) December 14, 2017

@MargaretJosephs I honestly think there isn't ANYTHING you could say that Siggy wouldn't be offended by. It's ridiculous.. #rhonj — Mrs. Young (@Deja_Doll) December 14, 2017

Siggy thinks @MargaretJosephs is antisemitic but gladly went on her trip after she made her analogy 🙄. How convenient #RHONJ — Diana Ross (@StephyLynn7) December 14, 2017

I really don’t think @MargaretJosephs has been trying to ‘come’ for siggy. I think shes being paranoid about it and taking everything she says extra personal. Watch rhoa and you’ll see some women trying to ‘come’ for each other. #rhonj — Tierra Hogan (@Hello__Hogan) December 14, 2017

Because I’m still thinking about how much I dislike Siggy… she claims she didn’t respond to the Hitler thing at the time because she was ‘shocked.’ BS. I bet she went home and thought wait, I could SO use that for attention and sympathy! #rhonj #bravo — @BravoDigest (@BravoDigest) December 14, 2017

As a Jewish woman, I do not find @MargaretJosephs statement offensive in the slightest. She was trying to make a point. For Siggy to call her antisemitic is a disgrace. #RHONJ — Lesley (@MommyRou) December 14, 2017

