Things got intense on Wednesday night’s episode of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” when Margaret Josephs made a comment to Siggy Flicker regarding Adolf Hitler.
Flicker was offended when she tried to defend herself from fellow housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Danielle Staub when confronted over her and Dolores Catania’s decision to walk in a fashion show of POSCHE boutique, who’s owner was spreading rumors about Giudice’s marriage.
Flicker said she wasn’t judging the POSCHE owner when Josephs said, “But Siggy, Hitler would have not killed me. Does that make him a good person?”
In the confessions, Flicker said to the camera, “The first time Margaret referenced Hitler, I was in such a shock I couldn’t speak.”
She is the only Jewish housewife on the series. Her father, Dr. Mordecai Paldiel, is a Holocaust survivor.
“Margaret will always go below the belt to hurt me,” she added. “The fact that she would say Hilter’s name when she knows I’m a super Jew? My father’s a Holocaust survivor. What kind of person has Hitler on their mind? … I want to call Margaret out about how insensitive it was to reference Hitler when we were talking about a fashion show!”
Later at a dinner, Flicker brought the comments up again. “Unless we’re discussing the Holocaust, Hitler’s name should not come up. I am the daughter of a Holocaust survivor. It’s inappropriate!”
When Josephs tried to defend herself saying she used the Hitler reference as “an analogy,” things got even more heated.
“Honey, I know many people who married Jews who can’t stand Jews,” Flicker said. “You’re anti-Semitic!”
Josephs shot back, “How dare you say I can’t stand Jews! To call me anti-Semitic, that’s a f**king bulls**t move… Do you think this is acceptable?”
Her fellow castmates said that they did not think Josephs is anti-Semitic and following the airing of the episode, Flicker stood by her feelings on Twitter.
“Hitler tried to kill my father and his family. She knew exactly what she was saying to me. It was intentional and premeditated as are all her comments and jabs throughout the season.
#RHONJ,” Flicker wrote.
Twitter seemed divided when it came to choosing sides in the big argument. Some people thought that Josephs was out of line, while other fans thought Flicker was just begging for attention and playing the victim.
