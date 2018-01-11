Menu
While many people praised Oprah Winfrey following her emotional Golden Globes acceptance speech, singer Seal said that she was “part of the problem” in Hollywood with a scathing post on social media.


The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to slam Winfrey by sharing a pair of images of media maven Winfrey and disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein together. The text over the image read, “When you have been part of the problem for decades, but suddenly they all think you are the solution.”

Seal added in the caption, “Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young starry-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad. #SanctimoniousHollywood.”

Seal isn’t the only public figure who doesn’t think Winfrey would make a great president. “Roseanne” star Roseanne Barr told reporters she thought she would make a better president than Winfrey during a press tour for the upcoming reboot of her hit ’90s series.

“I do love Oprah. Of course, I love Oprah like everybody else. But you know what? I think it was time for us as a country to shake things up and, you know, try something different,” Barr said. “Actually, I think I’d be a better president than Oprah and Susan Sarandon, probably even President Trump. And I did run in 2012.”

In her speech, Winfrey called out perpetrators of sexual misconduct and harassment in Hollywood saying, “Their time is up!” Soon after the award show, many fans and celebrities, including Meryl Streep, called for Winfrey to try for the Oval Office in 2020.

“She launched a rocket tonight. I want her to run for president. I don’t think she had any intention [of declaring]. But now she doesn’t have a choice,” Streep told the Washington Post on Sunday night.

