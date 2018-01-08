Oprah Winfrey made history at the Golden Globes over the weekend when she made a powerful speech while becoming the first black woman to accept the Cecil B. DeMille Award.





Following the speech, fans were quick to call for Winfrey to run for president in 2020, and that is something her longtime partner Stedman Graham could get behind.

“It’s up to the people,” Graham said to the Los Angeles Times of the idea of a possible run. “She would absolutely do it.”

Fellow celebrities, including Winfrey’s BFF Gayle King and actress Meryl Streep, backed the idea of Oprah 2020 in the hours following her emotional and inspiring speech.

“She launched a rocket tonight. I want her to run for president. I don’t think she had any intention [of declaring]. But now she doesn’t have a choice,” Streep told the Washington Post on Sunday night.

RELATED: Not every actress at the Golden Globes participated in the blackout protest

King added to the L.A. Times, “I thought that speech was incredible. I got goosebumps.”

In March, media mogul Winfrey told David Rubenstein that Trump’s presidency had her rethinking the idea of running for office.

“I actually never considered the question even a possibility. I just thought, ‘Oh,'” she said when asked about running for the Oval Office.

“It’s clear you don’t need government experience to be elected President of the United States,” Rubenstein added.

“That’s what I thought! I thought, ‘Oh gee. I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough,’” she said. “And, now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.’”

She later went on to shoot down rumors of her candidacy in June.

“There will be no running for office of any kind for me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I will never run for public office. That’s a pretty definitive thing.”

Guess we’ll just have to see if the people get their way in 2020!