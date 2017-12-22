Rudolph’s red nose is pulling in a lot more than Santa’s sleigh these days.

A pair of puppets from the classic 1964 stop motion Rankin/Bass TV special, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” were spotted up for grabs on eBay for a mind blowing $10 million. The seller is self-proclaimed “1960s Hollywood memorabilia collector” Peter Lutrario, who bought the Santa and Rudolph pieces in 2010 by a friend of Rick Goldschmidt, a Rankin/Bass expert, reported PIX1 News.

His reason for listing the items at the staggering price? “I was just curious to see what the market would bear,” Lutrario told PIX11. His decision to sell them is curious considering he once told CNN they held a special place in his heart.