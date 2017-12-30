Menu
note Read this Next

Family goes to get daughter's birthday cake, finds emotional note attached to it
Advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne is ready for 2018 and decided to express his excitement with a photo that sure to turn a lot of heads.


“Goodbye 2017,” the rocker captioned the picture on Instagram.

In it, a younger Osbourne sits on a toilet with his pants around his ankles and a menacing smile on his face. He holds a cigarette in one hand and what appears to either be a glass of wine or a cocktail in the other. Two drawn-on smiley faces adorn each of his knees.

RELATED: Ozzy Osbourne admits he’s “not proud” of cheating on Sharon and reaffirms his love for her

Goodbye 2017

A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne) on

The rockstar and wife Sharon almost called off their marriage last year after it was revealed that he had been unfaithful to her. However, the couple reunited in 2017 and went on to renew their wedding vows after 35 years together. Perhaps, Osbourne’s photo is a reference to how he’s ready to “flush” away the bad blood and move forward in 2018 a better man.

RELATED: They almost ended it all last year, but Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne just celebrated 35 “wonderful” years together

Back in September, he opened up about cheating on his wife and explained that he’s tried to change for the better since.

“I’m not proud of all that shit. I upset my wife, and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a fucking idiot I’ve been,” he said. “I love her, and she loves me. There’s no other woman I really want to spend the rest of my life with. You make a mistake, and you learn by it. She’s made a few mistakes, and so have I. You know when you hear these people go, ‘Oh, we’ve been married 35 years, and we’ve never had a row.’ I go, ‘You must have been living in a different fucking country.’ Sometimes, I’ve looked at my wife, and I’ve just been angry as fuck, and vice versa. Other times, I go, ‘Fuck, I love you.'”

Ozzy Osborne is kissing 2017 goodbye with this menacing photo of himself pooping Instagram/Ozzy Osbourne
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Bindi Irwin takes a walk down memory lane with footage of her family’s “special moments” from 2017

Bindi Irwin takes a walk down memory lane with footage of her family’s “special moments” from 2017

Photo of Beyoncé with newer, shorter hair emerges online — and we love it

Photo of Beyoncé with newer, shorter hair emerges online — and we love it

Corey Feldman calls out Hollywood for not supporting his sexual abuse claims

Corey Feldman calls out Hollywood for not supporting his sexual abuse claims

Bono’s got some words for the music industry, and some won’t like what he has to say

Bono’s got some words for the music industry, and some won’t like what he has to say

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may be finally addressing their wedding plans

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may be finally addressing their wedding plans

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement