Ozzy Osbourne is ready for 2018 and decided to express his excitement with a photo that sure to turn a lot of heads.





“Goodbye 2017,” the rocker captioned the picture on Instagram.

In it, a younger Osbourne sits on a toilet with his pants around his ankles and a menacing smile on his face. He holds a cigarette in one hand and what appears to either be a glass of wine or a cocktail in the other. Two drawn-on smiley faces adorn each of his knees.

The rockstar and wife Sharon almost called off their marriage last year after it was revealed that he had been unfaithful to her. However, the couple reunited in 2017 and went on to renew their wedding vows after 35 years together. Perhaps, Osbourne’s photo is a reference to how he’s ready to “flush” away the bad blood and move forward in 2018 a better man.

Back in September, he opened up about cheating on his wife and explained that he’s tried to change for the better since.

“I’m not proud of all that shit. I upset my wife, and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what a fucking idiot I’ve been,” he said. “I love her, and she loves me. There’s no other woman I really want to spend the rest of my life with. You make a mistake, and you learn by it. She’s made a few mistakes, and so have I. You know when you hear these people go, ‘Oh, we’ve been married 35 years, and we’ve never had a row.’ I go, ‘You must have been living in a different fucking country.’ Sometimes, I’ve looked at my wife, and I’ve just been angry as fuck, and vice versa. Other times, I go, ‘Fuck, I love you.'”