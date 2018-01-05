Menu
Paris Hilton isn’t taking any chances when it comes to protecting her expensive rock.

According to TMZ, the hotel heiress and her fiance, Chris Zylka, have hired 24/7 security to protect her rock following the engagement.


The former reality star and socialite took to social media on Jan. 2 to share the big news with fans in several posts.

“I said Yas! 👰🏼💅🏼💍💎 So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales [sic] do exist.😍,” she wrote alongside the gallery of photos on Instagram.

The decision to hire full-time security to protect the ring seems wise after a string of celebrity jewelry burglaries, including one at her aunt Kyle Richards’ house.

Hilton already has around-the-clock security at her home, but their ring squad is with her at all times, dressed in plain clothes to blend in.

Paris Hilton has a security team following her to protect her newest piece of jewelry Twitter / @ParisHilton
