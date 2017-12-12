Menu
AP_500521018 Read this Next

On this day 102 years ago, Frank Sinatra was born: Happy birthday Ol’ Blue Eyes
Advertisement

Paris Hilton came out swinging against Lindsay Lohan during a recent interview and the secrets she spilled are a real doozy.

The socialite and former reality star sat down for an interview with MTV Australia and dished about that 2006 girls’ night she had with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan. In the now infamous photo, all three party girls are all smiles as Hilton is in the drivers’ seat, trying to avoid the paparazzi.


According to Hilton, she and Spears were enjoying a night on the town when Lohan invited herself to join.

“Well, actually it was just Brit and I out, and then she [Lohan] just like chased us to the car and got in. She wasn’t invited,” Hilton said of the “Holy Trinity” photo.

RELATED: Paris Hilton thinks she would have been the next Princess Diana if it weren’t for her infamous sex tape

Recently, Hilton made headlines after she claimed she and Spears invented the selfie back in 2006.

“11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie!” she tweeted in November.

Hilton also apparently considers herself a fashion icon after she was questioned about Kendall Jenner wearing a matching slinky silver dress to celebrate her birthday. Hilton wore a similar outfit on her own 21st birthday.

“I love when I see things that I used on people [now],” Hilton said. “It’s like, it’s awesome to be an inspiration to people.”

In other words:

All giphs courtesy of giphy.com.

(H/T PEOPLE)

Paris Hilton just dropped a major truth-bomb on that wild girls’ night out with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Photo Butler
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Kathy Griffin slams the president as a “Nazi” in a blazing new interview

Kathy Griffin slams the president as a “Nazi” in a blazing new interview

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

Revisit an iconic “The Price is Right” moment as its legendary host rings in his 94th birthday

‘Tis the season for celebrities to rock their wonderful ugly Christmas sweaters

‘Tis the season for celebrities to rock their wonderful ugly Christmas sweaters

One bad drawing and a small French Bulldog helped this artist overcome homelessness

One bad drawing and a small French Bulldog helped this artist overcome homelessness

Momager Kris Jenner buys a new house across the street from Kim and Kanye
People

Momager Kris Jenner buys a new house across the street from Kim and Kanye

,
Fans are rallying around this adored Travel Channel host after he shared news of a devastating diagnosis
People

Fans are rallying around this adored Travel Channel host after he shared news of a devastating diagnosis

,
Matt Damon is asking for prayers as his father recovers from cancer
People

Matt Damon is asking for prayers as his father recovers from cancer

,
On this day 102 years ago, Frank Sinatra was born: Happy birthday Ol’ Blue Eyes
People

On this day 102 years ago, Frank Sinatra was born: Happy birthday Ol’ Blue Eyes

,
Advertisement