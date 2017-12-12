Paris Hilton came out swinging against Lindsay Lohan during a recent interview and the secrets she spilled are a real doozy.

The socialite and former reality star sat down for an interview with MTV Australia and dished about that 2006 girls’ night she had with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan. In the now infamous photo, all three party girls are all smiles as Hilton is in the drivers’ seat, trying to avoid the paparazzi.





According to Hilton, she and Spears were enjoying a night on the town when Lohan invited herself to join.

“Well, actually it was just Brit and I out, and then she [Lohan] just like chased us to the car and got in. She wasn’t invited,” Hilton said of the “Holy Trinity” photo.

RELATED: Paris Hilton thinks she would have been the next Princess Diana if it weren’t for her infamous sex tape

Recently, Hilton made headlines after she claimed she and Spears invented the selfie back in 2006.

“11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie!” she tweeted in November.

11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie! pic.twitter.com/1byOU5Gp8J — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 19, 2017

Hilton also apparently considers herself a fashion icon after she was questioned about Kendall Jenner wearing a matching slinky silver dress to celebrate her birthday. Hilton wore a similar outfit on her own 21st birthday.

“I love when I see things that I used on people [now],” Hilton said. “It’s like, it’s awesome to be an inspiration to people.”

In other words:

All giphs courtesy of giphy.com.

(H/T PEOPLE)