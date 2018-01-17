Menu
People’s Choice Awards 2016 – Press Room Read this Next

"Grey’s Anatomy” fans are going to want to sit down when they hear this news about the hit show
Advertisement

Being the daughter of the King of Pop, one would think that Paris Jackson wouldn’t be phased by meeting another famous musician, but she was when she met Beatles bassist Sir Paul McCartney.


“i cried like a goddamn baby,” she wrote alongside the photo.

i cried like a goddamn baby.

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on

RELATED: Padma Lakshmi was by the bedside of a “Top Chef” contestant undergoing cancer treatment

The music legend was spotted supporting his daughter Stella McCartney at the launch of her winter line when he ran into Jackson.

One look at her Instagram and you’ll see that the aspiring model truly idolizes the Beatles, namely McCartney’s late bandmate John Lennon.

In November, Jackson posed with a street art portrait of the late singer, writing, “when da goin gets tuff johnny boy knows just what 2 sayyy.”

when da goin gets tuff johnny boy knows just what 2 sayyy

A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn were also in the crowd and lost it when McCartney took the stage.

“Front row with… our parents 🙌🙏❤️ @stellamccartney@officialgoldiehawn @paulmccartney#HelterSkelter #WhatANight ✨,” Hudson shared alongside a video of Stella McCartney jamming along with Hawn in the crowd.

Paris Jackson admits she “cried like a g*****n baby” when she met one of her idols Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

School tells kids not to dress as YouTubers for “World of Work Day” — and ignites a debate

School tells kids not to dress as YouTubers for “World of Work Day” — and ignites a debate

“Alaskan Bush People’s” Ami Brown has amazing news after being told she had a slim chance of surviving cancer

“Alaskan Bush People’s” Ami Brown has amazing news after being told she had a slim chance of surviving cancer

Duchess Catherine was spotted without her engagement ring, and now we know why

Duchess Catherine was spotted without her engagement ring, and now we know why

Ann Curry throws Matt Lauer under the bus with 2 damning words

Ann Curry throws Matt Lauer under the bus with 2 damning words

Here’s how much Kim and Kanye were reportedly offered for photos of baby no. 3 — and the reason they said no

Here’s how much Kim and Kanye were reportedly offered for photos of baby no. 3 — and the reason they said no

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement