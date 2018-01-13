Menu
She was being a good Samaritan, but Paris Jackson didn’t count on getting scammed in the process.

On an Instagram story Friday, the ingenue/model daughter of Michael Jackson shared the story of getting taken for a ride–by the people whom she was giving a ride.

“So, last night I picked up a couple of hitchhikers, and one girl was pretty f–ked up,” Jackson said through a deer voice-changing filter. “I mean, I remember taking out a pair of my own socks and putting them on her and stopping at a fucking fast food place to get them dinner.”

After getting the duo fast-food and taking them to their destination of choice, Jackson later realized her debit card had been stolen.

“This bitch fucking stole my debit card, dude,” Jackson said. “I gave you guys a fucking ride across L.A., and I do my very, very best to be the best Uber driver ever, even though I’m not a part of Uber and you steal my shit, dude? What the fuck!”

Apparently, the situation didn’t keep a good Samaritan down for long. She later posted another story that showed she was still up for having fun with her friends.

Paris Jackson gave two hitchhikers a ride across L.A. and it backfired in an unsettling way (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
