While celebrating Christmas, Paris Jackson shared a photo of her and her brothers on Instagram which features baby brother Blanket, who rarely appears in public.





“Happy Christmas from ours to yours,” she captioned the snap, which shows the 19-year-old standing alongside brothers Blanket Jackson, 15, Prince Jackson, 20, and family friend Omer Bhatti.

Blanket, who has reportedly since changed his name to B.G. or Bigi, has only been seen in public on a few occasions since his father Michael Jackson’s 2009 death. Although his siblings have launched themselves into stardom, with Paris’ modeling career and Prince’s work in the music industry, Blanket leads a much more private life — attending a private school in Los Angeles and living with his 87-year-old grandmother Katherine Jackson.

However, as he’s gotten older, his grandmother has decided to resign as his legal guardian. Citing their ages, she filed paperwork to officially pass “all necessary responsibilities of the guardianship” along to co-guardian T.J. Jackson. The family is now just waiting for a judge’s approval.

While the trio of siblings posed for a holiday photo, it’s unclear if they actually spent Christmas together as Blanket and Prince were missing from Bhatti’s Instagram story, in which Paris danced to “Feliz Navidad” as people opened presents under the tree. In her own Instagram story, Paris revealed they were on an exotic island and shared several videos, including one showing her singing ” Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.” Prince, on the other hand, appears to have celebrated the holiday at Matterhorn Mountain in Switzerland.

