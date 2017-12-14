Newlyweds Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger are spending their first holiday season together as a couple — and the photos are absolutely adorable!





Salenger shared a gallery of cute pictures to Instagram on Wednesday evening that featured her and Oswalt cheerfully decorating the family Christmas tree with Oswalt’s daughter Alice.

“My first ever very own 🎄Christmas Tree!,” Salenger captioned the images. “Fun night in: trimming the tree and sending Christmas cards! Also something I’ve never done!” the Jewish actress wrote.

My first ever very own 🎄Christmas Tree! Fun night in: trimming the tree and sending Christmas cards! Also something I’ve never done! #family A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Dec 13, 2017 at 10:13pm PST

RELATED: 4 years after his death, Philip Seymour Hoffman’s partner has opened up about the late actor’s battle with addiction

Oswalt and Salenger were married in November, a year-and-a-half after the passing of his Oswalt’s previous wife, author Michelle McNamara.

McNamara died in April 2016 from complications related to an undiagnosed heart condition and prescription drugs. Oswalt and Salenger faced backlash from fans online because some thought that Oswalt was moving on too quickly after his first wife’s death.

Salenger took to Twitter in July to defend their decision to marry.

“Everyone has been so lovely to us… ALL of Michelle’s siblings and friends and family… a few trolls have strong opinions,” she wrote at the time. “But I think for Patton, having met and found love after over a year of intense therapy and openly grieving and dealing with his pain…I am grateful to be the one who helps him climb out of the depths of grief and find some joy again. And most of all… Alice is happy and feels loved.”

Salenger continued, “I have waited 47 years to find true love. Creating our family unit while honoring the brilliant gift Michelle has given me will be my life’s goal and happiness. I am deeply in love with both Patton and Alice and very much looking forward to a beautiful happy life having adventures together.”

At the same time, Oswalt defended himself to fans by sharing a blog post written by Erica Roman, a woman who was widowed at the age of 27.

“This is so amazing. And SO well-written. I expected some bitter grub worms to weigh in (anonymously, always always always) with their much-needed opinions when I announced my engagement last week. And I decided to ignore them. But yeah, I felt this rage. And Erica articulated it better than I could have ever hoped. So there you go. Thank you, Erica,” he wrote on Facebook.