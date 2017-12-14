Menu
youtube_gma Read this Next

"GMA's" Robin Roberts isn't buying Omarosa Manigault's story about why she left the White House
Advertisement

Newlyweds Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger are spending their first holiday season together as a couple — and the photos are absolutely adorable!


Salenger shared a gallery of cute pictures to Instagram on Wednesday evening that featured her and Oswalt cheerfully decorating the family Christmas tree with Oswalt’s daughter Alice.

“My first ever very own 🎄Christmas Tree!,” Salenger captioned the images. “Fun night in: trimming the tree and sending Christmas cards! Also something I’ve never done!” the Jewish actress wrote.

RELATED: 4 years after his death, Philip Seymour Hoffman’s partner has opened up about the late actor’s battle with addiction

Oswalt and Salenger were married in November, a year-and-a-half after the passing of his Oswalt’s previous wife, author Michelle McNamara.

McNamara died in April 2016 from complications related to an undiagnosed heart condition and prescription drugs. Oswalt and Salenger faced backlash from fans online because some thought that Oswalt was moving on too quickly after his first wife’s death.

Salenger took to Twitter in July to defend their decision to marry.

“Everyone has been so lovely to us… ALL of Michelle’s siblings and friends and family… a few trolls have strong opinions,” she wrote at the time. “But I think for Patton, having met and found love after over a year of intense therapy and openly grieving and dealing with his pain…I am grateful to be the one who helps him climb out of the depths of grief and find some joy again. And most of all… Alice is happy and feels loved.”

Salenger continued, “I have waited 47 years to find true love. Creating our family unit while honoring the brilliant gift Michelle has given me will be my life’s goal and happiness. I am deeply in love with both Patton and Alice and very much looking forward to a beautiful happy life having adventures together.”

At the same time, Oswalt defended himself to fans by sharing a blog post written by Erica Roman, a woman who was widowed at the age of 27.

“This is so amazing. And SO well-written. I expected some bitter grub worms to weigh in (anonymously, always always always) with their much-needed opinions when I announced my engagement last week. And I decided to ignore them. But yeah, I felt this rage. And Erica articulated it better than I could have ever hoped. So there you go. Thank you, Erica,” he wrote on Facebook.

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

A teen and her unborn baby paid with their lives after a drunk firefighter got behind the wheel

A teen and her unborn baby paid with their lives after a drunk firefighter got behind the wheel

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

This banker overcame homelessness, and now is fighting for a World Boxing title

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Dennis Rodman finally realizes what everyone else already knows about Kim Jong-un

Trump ‘not fit to clean the toilets’ at the Barack Obama Library according to USA Today

Trump ‘not fit to clean the toilets’ at the Barack Obama Library according to USA Today

This former Army pilot swapped the sky for the track to make his living from model railroading

This former Army pilot swapped the sky for the track to make his living from model railroading

Princess Charlotte has already picked up a sport, and she’s “quite the natural”
The Royal Family

Princess Charlotte has already picked up a sport, and she’s “quite the natural”

,
Princess Diana’s childhood home is all decked out for the holidays! Get a peek inside Althorp Estate
The Royal Family

Princess Diana’s childhood home is all decked out for the holidays! Get a peek inside Althorp Estate

,
Lin-Manuel Miranda announces release of new “Hamilton” material — including a new song
People

Lin-Manuel Miranda announces release of new “Hamilton” material — including a new song

,
One “RHONJ” star is under fire after making a nasty comment to another castmate about Hitler
People

One “RHONJ” star is under fire after making a nasty comment to another castmate about Hitler

,
Advertisement