Mark Wahlberg’s female co-star Michelle Williams was reportedly only paid $1,000, less than 1 percent than what the actor made, for reshoots of the upcoming “All The Money In The World.”





USA Today reports that Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for his work, while Williams made $1,000. Williams, who plays the mother of kidnapping victim John Paul Getty III in the upcoming flick, previously told the publication that when she was called back to the set, she agreed: “I’d be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.”

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg is praying for God’s forgiveness for his role in this feature film

Williams’ unequal pay caused quite a stir when outraged fans agreed the paycheck disparity was “unacceptable,” as described by Williams’ close friend Busy Philipps.

UNACCEPTABLE. UNACCEPTABLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! TO SAY THE LEAST. https://t.co/KS6hRmE4TA — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) January 10, 2018

Michelle Williams is a captivating, brilliant talent. Her willingness to take 1k to fix the film is wholly honorable. Why didn’t @WME protect their client? Because they were too busy leveraging her shitty deal to get Wahlberg more money. Wahlberg packaged Entourage at WME. — Krumholtz (@mrDaveKrumholtz) January 10, 2018

Please go see Michelle's performance in All The Money in The World. She's a brilliant Oscar nominated Golden Globe winning actress. She has been in the industry for 20 yrs. She deserves more than 1% of her male costar' s salary. https://t.co/HIniew6lf7 — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 10, 2018

Mark Wahlberg doesn’t have even 1% of Michelle Williams’ acting ability — Jon (@prasejeebus) January 10, 2018

Mark Wahlberg better donate that money before people start sharing some stories 👀 — Ira Madison III (@ira) January 10, 2018

*Actual footage* of Mark Wahlberg reading what people have to say about his pay.🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uve0KCZPK4 — Fahad khan (@Fahad_k434) January 10, 2018

Love ppl defending Mark Wahlberg getting paid 1000% more than Michelle Williams for All The Money in the World reshoot with stuff like, "I don't even know who she is" & "he's sold more movies."

Congratulations.

You're proving the very point of #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/OnBLlgngP0 — AVC (@AllisonVCraig) January 10, 2018

michelle williams has more talent in one single teardrop than mark wahlberg has in is whole body — leonardo da binchi (@spikejonzes) January 10, 2018

The Washington Post previously reported in November that Wahlberg made nearly $2 million for 10 days of work for reshoots after Christopher Plummer took the place of Kevin Spacey following sexual misconduct allegations.