Mark Wahlberg’s female co-star Michelle Williams was reportedly only paid $1,000, less than 1 percent than what the actor made, for reshoots of the upcoming “All The Money In The World.”


USA Today reports that Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million for his work, while Williams made $1,000. Williams, who plays the mother of kidnapping victim John Paul Getty III in the upcoming flick, previously told the publication that when she was called back to the set, she agreed: “I’d be wherever they needed me, whenever they needed me. And they could have my salary, they could have my holiday, whatever they wanted. Because I appreciated so much that they were making this massive effort.”

Williams’ unequal pay caused quite a stir when outraged fans agreed the paycheck disparity was “unacceptable,” as described by Williams’ close friend Busy Philipps.

The Washington Post previously reported in November that Wahlberg made nearly $2 million for 10 days of work for reshoots after Christopher Plummer took the place of Kevin Spacey following sexual misconduct allegations.

