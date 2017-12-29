When it comes to hair, Beyoncé has done it all, but now, she’s bringing back a classic look.

Fans have seen her in everything from the butt-length ponytail she sported at Serena Williams’ gorgeous wedding to the signature cornrows she had on the album cover of “Lemonade.” In her latest hair debut, Queen Bey is bringing back a fan favorite — the affectionately known “mom” haircut. The chic look — a short, chin length wavy bob in her signature golden blonde color — reemerged in a series of photos on her website. The look first appeared soon after the Grammy winner wrapped up her self-titled album’s world tour.





A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

The look was shown off in a series of photos snapped by her hubby, Jay-Z, who obviously knows his wife’s best Instagram angles. As mother of infant twins Rumi and Sir Carter, and five-year-old Blue Ivy, the “mom” look is very fitting.

The pop star’s hair stylist recently revealed her natural hair look a few weeks back, sending fans into a frenzy. A dismayed Neal Farinah, however, found himself calling out people who couldn’t believe the singer’s flowing tresses were real.

“Sometimes women make choices, and Black women are not the only ones who wear wigs, weaves, and pieces. Remember that!” he said in an Instagram video. “And underneath wigs and weaves? Black women have some of the most beautiful, curly hair. It’s a choice a woman makes — and that’s the choice a Black woman makes to wear wigs or weaves. If she wants to, ain’t nothing wrong with it!” he added. “So, the myth about Black women not having hair … y’all think again ‘cause they have some of the most beautiful textured hair. Recognize!”

If anyone knows what up with both Beyoncé’s natural and ever changing hairstyles, it’s probably the person who gets paid to do it!