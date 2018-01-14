The name’s Brosnan. Paris Brosnan.

His dad might have been James Bond, but Paris is blazing his own trail!

Pierce Brosnan’s 16-year-old son took the fashion world by storm when he made his runway debut at a Dolce and Gabbana show in Milan recently.





Paris’ famous dad was clearly proud of his son, who’s certainly a chip off the old block in the looks department!

@paris.brosnan in Milan for Dolce and Gabbana A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial) on Jan 14, 2018 at 10:11am PST

Could Paris be a Bond in the making?

Paris’ parents recently celebrated 23 Christmases together with a sweet throwback Instagram post.

London 1994 our first Christmas … A post shared by Pierce Brosnan (@piercebrosnanofficial) on Dec 24, 2017 at 11:11pm PST

The image was captured in 1994 — a year before the Irish actor’s first Bond movie “GoldenEye” was released. It features the fresh-faced duo hanging out in London and spending their first Christmas together as a couple.

The couple were married in Ireland in 2001 and have two sons together: 20-year-old Dylan and 16-year-old Paris.

“I love her vitality, her passion,” Brosnan told the Independent in March 2016. “She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without. When Keely looks at me, I go weak.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with Esquire, the movie star talked about his first wife Cassandra and the pair’s daughter Charlotte, both of whom he lost to ovarian cancer.

Cassandra was the first to pass away in 1991, and Charlotte died 22 years later in 2013 from the same illness that took her mother’s life. With all of the sadness in his life, Brosnan admitted it’s been hard to keep a positive outlook on his own life.

“I don’t look at the cup as half full, believe me,” he told the magazine. “The dark, melancholy Irish black dog sits beside me from time to time.”

Brosnan is also father to Sean Brosnan with his late wife, and he adopted her two children, Charlotte and Christopher.

The actor shared that his somewhat unconventional upbringing helped him become the father he is today. When he was an infant, Brosnan’s father left the family, and his mother eventually left their native Ireland for work in London. He was essentially orphaned and eventually found himself in a boardinghouse, where he slept on a “metal bed with a curtain around it.”

“My fatherly instincts are purely my own. They relate back to no one, because there was no one,” he said. Brosnan was reunited with his biological father in 1984.

“I only met Tom the once. I had a Sunday afternoon with him. A story about this and that, had a few pints of Guinness, and we said goodbye,” he said. “I would have loved to have known him. He was a good whistler and he had a good walk. … That’s as much as I know about him.”

RELATED: Victoria Beckham’s choice of model for one of her new ad campaigns is being heavily criticized