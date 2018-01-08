Pink is adding her signature splash of color to the Super Bowl stage.

It was announced that the pop star would be kicking off the night’s festivities with a performance of the national anthem on Feb. 4. The 36-year-old will be joining the star-studded ranks of past Super Bowl anthem singers, such as Luke Bryan, Idina Menzel, Whitney Houston and Carrie Underwood.





The “What About Us” songstress teased her big news on Twitter, noting that the upcoming year had big things in store.

“I’m really looking forward to 2018. I’m really excited about the Grammy’s. Tour,” she shared in part on Twitter. “Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret.”

I’m really looking forward to 2018. I’m really excited about the Grammy’s. Tour. Some other stuff that’s a secret still and I can’t wait til it’s not a secret. I’m also excited for trump to lose his twitter password and also I’m excited that I have dope hair. 💩🤘🏽🤡 — P!nk (@Pink) January 6, 2018

The performer demonstrated just how much of a pro entertainer she was with a death-defying stunt at last year’s American Music Awards. For her hit “Beautiful Trauma,” Pink skipped a traditional stage and took her act entirely on the side of the J.W. Marriott hotel in Los Angeles.

Her recent announcement raises the question: will she take the anthem to the skies as well?! Regardless, no doubt the songstress and every-woman will smash her rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Joining Pink at the show is Justin Timberlake, who announced in October that he would be making his return to the stage as the half-time performer — his first time since his scandalous 2004 halftime show performance, in which he sang alongside Janet Jackson and contributed to her disastrous wardrobe malfunction.

He went on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to talk about his upcoming film and his headlining performance at Super Bowl LII, and played coy about the specifics of the event.

“It’ll be a great, it’ll be a great show,” Timberlake said. “I’m very excited about it. Every year apparently a lot of people watch the Super Bowl,” he continued jokingly.

As for whether there will be a repeat of 2004’s disastrous incident, as Timberlake said in an Oct. 22 interview, “That won’t happen again.”