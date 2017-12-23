Pink may end up on Santa’s naughty list after her daughter Willow gave him a heads up about the singer’s latest “mom fail:” forgetting to move the family’s Elf on a Shelf for several days.





“Translation: MOM FAIL ‘santa, I am worried about Chippy, he has been in the same spot for 3 days. I don’t know why,'” she wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of her daughter’s handwritten letter to Santa, which also features a drawing of the elf, and added the hashtag #elfonthesamedamnshelf.

Pink’s family has definitely been getting into the Christmas Spirit lately. The singer recently shared a photo of Willow dressed as Mrs. Claus while holding her 1-year-old brother Jameson, who donned an elf costume. Behind them, fans got a glimpse of the family’s big Christmas tree.

❤️ A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 16, 2017 at 9:42am PST

Pink and Willow made headlines recently when the singer shared the dating advice she gave her 6-year-old daughter. When Willow asked her mom, “How many boys can I have at once?” Pink responded, “Probably none of them because they won’t deserve you. They have to be kind, respectful, they have to be chivalrous, they have to be good to their moms, they have to be good looking, they have to be funny.”

At the VMA’s this summer, Pink shared a heartfelt message to her daughter during her acceptance speech for the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award.

“So, baby girl. We don’t change. We take the gravel in the shell and we make a pearl. And we help other people change so they can see all kinds of beauty,” Pink after explaining that Willow feared she was ugly because she “looked like a boy with long hair.” “Keep shining for the rest of us to see. And, you, my darling little girl, are beautiful.”