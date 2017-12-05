A cheerful Pippa Middleton brought some Christmas joy to the patients in a children’s hospital in the U.K. recently — and she was sporting a new hairstyle that looked a bit too familiar.





Pippa flaunted a shorter style that looked a lot like the short bob her sister Kate showed off earlier this year while taking in some tennis at Wimbledon.

The 34-year-old Pippa combined her new hairstyle with a navy polo neck jumper and a rainbow stripe A-line skirt which came down to her ankles, PEOPLE reports.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister was shown around the wards and introduced to several children, including a toddler named Daniel Tomsett, who presented her with a homemade card.

Pippa — who is an ambassador for the British Heart Foundation — visited the hospital to draw awareness to the foundation’s Christmas appeal to raise money for cardio research.

Earlier today BHF Ambassador Pippa Middleton visited young heart patients at Bristol Royal Children's Hospital to hear their stories and support our Christmas campaign to raise over half a million pounds towards research into congenital heart disease. https://t.co/W2wqhqrfOf pic.twitter.com/z4B5xtP2et — BHF (@TheBHF) December 5, 2017

Earlier this year, Business Insider reported Middleton has been athletic all her life, playing sports as both a child and adult. She works out three to five days a week, combining cardio and strength training.

In the months before her May 2017 wedding, Middleton added Pilates to her exercise routine. She and her new husband, James Matthews, were even spotted running while on their honeymoon in Australia.

